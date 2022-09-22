Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Dog saved, man injured
A man suffered possibly life-threatening burns early Wednesday as he coaxed the family dog from their burning Lake Ridge home. Fire officials say the dog is in good condition.
4. Jobs rebound
Northern Virginia accounts for nearly 38 percent of the jobs in the commonwealth but only was responsible for 30 percent of the statewide rebound in employment over the past year, according to new data.
3. Breezy day
After a mostly cloudy morning, skies will gradually clear and temperatures will rise to a high of about 84 degrees. It will breezy, too, with wind gusts up to 23 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Gang initiation
Police have charged a second teenager in double murder this spring in Woodbridge, and detectives say the crime was an initiation into the Bloods criminal street gang.
1. Pick-up line mayhem
A Warrenton woman was arrested Wednesday on drunken driving charges after a crash in the parent pick-up line at P.B. Smith Elementary, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
InsideOut
The Manassas Latino Festival takes places at the Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas, on Sept. 24. Celebrate the cultural heritage and contributions of the Latin American community with live music, dance performances, diverse foods and more. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.