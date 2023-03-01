Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. No cash
Head’s up if you drive the Dulles Toll Road: No more digging in your pockets for change. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says the 16-mile stretch of road is going completely cashless.
4. School security system
The Prince William County Schools community got a closer look this week at the security system officials say will help keep deadly weapons out of school buildings.
3. Mostly sunny
Today will be mostly sunny with light winds and highs near 62 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Stratford files bankruptcy
Stratford University, the for-profit college whose abrupt closure last year left hundreds of students without a clear path to a degree, officially filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this month.
1. Felony child neglect
A 35-year-old Manassas man faces a felony child neglect charge after his 7-year-old son shot himself in the hand Sunday evening.
InsideOut
The Army Ten-Miler is set to open two official registration sessions two months early this year and priority registration begins today, with general registration on March 8. Click here for more information.
