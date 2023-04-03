Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Dulles Town Center shooting
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Leesburg man in a shooting at the Dulles Town Center mall food court just before noon Sunday.
4. Valor awards
Over 180 first responders were honored for outstanding work in 2022 at the Prince William Chamber of Commerce's 37th annual Valor Awards last week.
3. Warming up
After a chilly start, expect a return of mild air today with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Governor's salary donation
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin on Friday donated their collective first quarter salary, totaling $43,750, to a Christian-based nonprofit during an event at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center in Manassas.
1. Growing population
A new report found that Northern Virginia is one of the country's fastest-growing populations of older adults, but more must be done to accommodate that age group.
InsideOut
Occoquan’s popular Peep Week returns this week, April 4-8, at locations throughout the historic town. Click here for details.
