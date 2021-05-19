Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. McLean billionaires
McLean has two billionaires with a collective net worth of $4.7 billion, making it the top city in Virginia in terms of billionaire wealth, according to a new analysis from the financial news website 24/7 Wall St.
4. Not buying yet
Colonial Downs Group Inc. has delayed the purchase of the Potomac Landfill for its proposed $389 million gaming resort until at least January.
3. Taste of summer
Today will be sunny with a summery high temperature around 86 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. DMV update
It’s not exactly a return to normal, but the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles plans on June 1 to expand in-person access that had been limited at the onset of the pandemic.
1. Congrats grads
Members of George Mason University's Class of 2021, who earned 9,904 degrees and 821 certificates, hailed from 90 countries, 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and foreign military installations.
InsideOut
Live performances will return this fall to the Center for the Arts at George Mason University. Here's the complete schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.