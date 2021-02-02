Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Students struggling
Early data from Virginia schools suggest that more students are struggling academically as the majority of divisions continue to operate totally or partially remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4. New chief
Peter J. Newsham was sworn-in as Prince William County’s new police chief Monday in a small ceremony at the Charlie T. Deane Station.
3. Another snow day
Most of Northern Virginia saw a little bit more snow yesterday as a nor'easter moved off the coast. And for the second day in a row, many schools were closed. Today holds a chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Holding their own
Prince William County’s hotel and retail industries have generally survived the COVID-19 pandemic, economic development director Christina Winn told the Prince William Chamber of Commerce earlier this month.
1. Snowball fight!
The Washington Snowball Fight Association (yes, apparently it's a thing) organized a large-scale snowball fight Sunday on the National Mall. See the photos at NBCWashington.com.
InsideOut
The Leesburg Public Art Commission invites local arts organizations to submit requests for funding for proposed arts activities that will take place in the town this fiscal year. Interested arts organizations should submit an online application here: www.leesburgva.gov/artsgrant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.