Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Early voting begins
Early voting for the November election kicks off today and we've got details on the candidates and where, when and how to vote here.
4. Ryland Strong
A western Prince William County teenager whose brain cancer battle brought a huge and often divided community together in support, died Wednesday. He was 17.
3. Foggy morning
Dense fog is possible this morning, and another round of thunderstorms may move in this afternoon. Highs will reach about 80 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Failed robber
Prince William County police are searching for a man who tried, but failed, to rob a BB&T branch in Lake Ridge on Wednesday.
1. QR code
Virginians can now verify their COVID-19 vaccination status with QR codes available on the Virginia Department of Health's website.
InsideOut
The Haunt returns to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton starting Oct. 3. Click here for all the terrifying details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.