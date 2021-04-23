Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Early voting starts
Early in-person voting for Democratic and Republican primaries starts in Virginia today and continues through June 5, with all polling places then open on Tuesday, June 8.
4. Restrictions eased
Gov. Ralph Northam announced yesterday that sports and entertainment venues in Virginia may begin to operate with expanded capacity, and social gathering limits will increase beginning Saturday, May 15.
3. Freeze warning
Winter's not done with us yet. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most of the D.C. area until 9 a.m.
2. Commuter bus crash
The driver of a Prince William County OmniRide commuter bus and four of his passengers were injured in a Thursday morning crash that snarled Interstate 66 traffic for hours.
1. Data center approval
Prince William County planners are supporting a data center near Haymarket outside of the county’s overlay district.
InsideOut
The McLean Project for the Arts will hold its inaugural ArtSprings! “virtual” benefit on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.