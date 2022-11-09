Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Spanberger keeps seat
Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat after yesterday's general election, she’ll just be representing a new set of people.
4. Wexton wins
Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat on Tuesday, edging out Republican challenger Hung Cao.
3. Sunny day
It will be a sunny day with highs near 60 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. DOJ monitors polling places
Polling places in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are among those in 64 jurisdictions throughout the country that were monitored yesterday by the U.S. Department of Justice for compliance with federal voting rights laws.
1. Manassas City Council election
Democrats picked up an additional seat on the Manassas City Council, expanding their advantage to 5-1 even as incumbent Republican Theresa Coates Ellis won the most votes Tuesday night.
InsideOut
The 2022-23 season at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas continues with performances to celebrate Veterans Day and the holiday season. Click here for details.
