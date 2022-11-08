Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Election Day is here
Virginia voters have a lot to consider in today's 2022 General Election, with bond issues and races for the state’s next members of the U.S. House and more. Click here for details.
4. Belmont Bay legal fight
The developer behind Belmont Bay in Woodbridge is facing a legal fight with existing residents over property access in an escalation of animosity spurred over the company’s development plans for the area.
3. Cooling off
Fall is making a comeback. Temperatures will only reach about 60 degrees today, with wind gusts up to 23 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Total lunar eclipse
If you were up early, you might've been lucky enough to see a total lunar eclipse of the Full Beaver Moon. And according to EarthSky.org, it was the first Election Day total lunar eclipse in U.S. history — and it won’t happen again until Nov. 8, 2394.
1. Robbery victim shot
A 56-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound early Monday during a struggle with an armed robber in Woodbridge.
InsideOut
Quantico National Cemetery at 18424 Joplin Road in Triangle hosts its annual Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The Potomac Regional Veterans Council is hosting the event, which is expected to draw 1,000 people. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.