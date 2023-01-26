Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Education association embezzlement
Authorities have charged a Woodbridge woman with multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the Arlington Education Association during her role as president.
4. Shooting range burglary
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday burglary at a shooting range in Ashburn in which the thieves made off with 10 handguns.
3. Breezy day
We'll see some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs will reach near 48 degrees with winds of 10 to 20 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. I-95 pileup
Traffic was detoured off Interstate 95 north near Thornburg for hours Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash involving at least four tractor-trailers and 14 passenger vehicles.
1. Bill fails
A proposal to require all local School Boards in Virginia to contain a student member went down to defeat in a House of Delegates subcommittee this week.
InsideOut
Historic Manassas Inc. hosts downtown’s annual Souper Bowl on Feb. 3 from 6-9 p.m. Restaurants and shops are entering their best soups for a chance to be crowned the favorite. Purchase a $12 tasting pass to sample all the soups and then vote for the bowl you liked best. For details and tickets, visit InsideNoVaTix.com.
