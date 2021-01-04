News and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Division champs
After starting the 2020 season 1-5, The Washington Football Team claimed the division title Sunday for the first time since 2015 with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
4. End of an era
Since 1951, there’s been a Parrish in office serving the residents of the city of Manassas. That changes today as Mayor Hal Parrish Jr. hands over the reins to Michelle Davis-Younger.
3. Quantico blasting
The 43 ranges at Quantico Marine Corps base will be busy through Jan. 10 with live fire demolitions every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
2. Mostly sunny Monday
Expect some areas of fog before 8 a.m., then a mostly sunny day with a high near 45. Lows Monday night will dip to about 33 degrees. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Stay away
District officials are asking people to avoid going to downtown D.C. Wednesday due to demonstrations held in support of President Donald Trump, WTOP.com reports. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city was working to maintain safety during the protests, but requested that those not attending avoid the area.
InsideOut
The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History wants to know what last year meant to you. The museum is collecting first person accounts for Stories of 2020, a digital time capsule filled with messages to future generations about life today.
