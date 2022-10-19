Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Teachers from Barbados?
Leaders in Fairfax County schools are working with the Barbados Ministry of Education to explore the possibility of recruiting teachers from the Caribbean island to address its staffing shortage.
4. Collective bargaining
The Prince William County School Board is expected to adopt a resolution tonight allowing for collective bargaining among school employees, but the details of that resolution are still up in the air.
3. Brrr
Temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s overnight but we'll warm up a bit today with highs in the 50s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Name change campaign
Mia Heller, the Kettle Run High School student who started a petition to rename John S. Mosby and Lee highways, went before the Fauquier Board of Supervisors last week to make her request official.
1. Equity policies
Besides residency, educational background and professional expertise, demographic factors such as race soon may be considered when Fairfax County officials vet board and commission appointees.
InsideOut
On Oct. 21, for one night only, Bull Run Mountain Conservancy will host its annual Halloween Safari, a guided, non-scary hike to meet native "wildlife" performing natural history skits. After the hike relax by the bonfire, enjoy Halloween treats and listen to live music. The safari will be held at Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. The stroller-friendly walks begin every six minutes between 7 and 8 p.m. Admission is $10 with all proceeds going to the preservation of the Bull Run Mountains. Click here to register.
