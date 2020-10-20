5. Inaugural radiation scans
Helicopters will be flying low over downtown D.C. and other areas in the region to assess radiation ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration. The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration began the flights on Monday.
4. Positive COVID-19 news
The number of Virginians being treated on ventilators for COVID-19 fell to a new low Monday, and case levels also declined somewhat from recent trends.
3. Warming trend
Expect some patchy drizzle before 10 a.m., with the sun gradually coming out and a high of 76 degrees. Wednesday will be even warmer, with a high near 80.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Back to school
Fairfax County schools are moving forward with a plan to get more kids back in classrooms. At a virtual Return to School Town Hall Meeting Monday, the details of plans to keep kids safe and phase them back into the classroom were revealed, along with a request for parents to confirm if they want their children to return to in-person learning, WTOP.com reports.
1. Soaring home sales
September traditionally marks a continuation of the local real-estate market’s moving from the hot-hot-hot spring-summer sales environment to a less robust fall-winter season. But not this year. The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors reports a 58% year-over-year increase in residential sales last month.
