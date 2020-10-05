Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Presidential motorcade
President Trump briefly left his hospital suite Sunday and waved to his supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center from his motorcade, NBC Washington reports.
4. Booming
Quantico Marine Corps base says very loud noise and noticeable ground vibrations may occur due training this week, with exercises scheduled through midnight today and Tuesday.
3. Warming up
Temperatures will be warming during the day this week, but the nights will still be chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 70 today, with gradual warming to close to 80 degrees by Wednesday. Temperatures at night will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Has COVID-19 peaked?
The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases in Virginia may have peaked in early August, according to the latest model from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.
1. Thomas Jefferson rally
Thomas Jefferson High alumni were looking to be heard loud and clear outside of the regional science and technology school in Fairfax on Sunday during a rally to change the way students are admitted. The group said the school division's proposed merit lottery would allow for greater inclusion and equity among the student body, WTOP reports.
InsideOut
Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Delaplane is beta testing a seasonal farmers market at 9670 Maidstone Road, not far off Exit 23 along Interstate 66. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.