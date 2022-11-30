Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. 66 Express Lanes
Federal, state and local officials -- including Gov. Glenn Youngkin -- gathered Tuesday morning in Fairfax to usher in the opening of the $3.7 billion I-66 Express Lane mega project.
4. No graves found
Two Prince William County landowners who have been maligned over the status of a potential cemetery on their property say they cannot find any burials.
3. Rain and wind
Expect a rainy and windy day as a cold front crosses the region today, with high temperatures near 61 degrees and wind gusts up to 36 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. At capacity
Due to another spike in flu, COVID-19, RSV and other illnesses following the Thanksgiving holiday, Inova’s hospitals are experiencing unprecedented patient volumes and strain on hospital capacity, the health care system reported Tuesday.
1. Robbery and shooting
Police are searching for suspects in a Monday evening armed robbery and shooting in the Southbridge area of Woodbridge.
InsideOut
Tickets are on sale now for Manassas Ballet Theatre's “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16 to 23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
