Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing for the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.