Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Working overtime
Prince William County teachers and staff who wait sometimes hours after school for bus pick-ups to be completed will get some compensation for their time.
4. More schools news
In other school news, the Prince William County School Board voted Wednesday night to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the division’s non-discrimination policy.
3. Another sunny day
It will be another mostly sunny day and slightly warmer with highs of about 78 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. 28 Bypass
Prince William County has kicked off design of the Route 28 Bypass project by awarding a $14.9 million design contract to a consultant company.
1. ATM shooting
Fairfax County police have released surveillance video in a Wednesday morning robbery and shooting at an ATM that left a 73-year-old man seriously injured.
InsideOut
Take a tour of Leesburg's Davis Mansion at Morven Park today from noon to 4 p.m. In its 240-year history, the mansion transformed from a modest fieldstone house into the impressive Greek Revival building we see today. Go to InsideNoVatix.com for tickets and more information.
