5. Recommended approval
Local planners support an expansive development that could bring nearly 3,000 housing units and more than 2 million square feet of commercial space to Prince William County Parkway near Manassas.
4. Deer season
The Fairfax County government’s annual deer-management archery program is slated to run from Sept. 11 to Feb. 19, conducted in parks and other locations throughout the county.
3. Chilly evening
2. 9/11 events
A number of events are planned around Northern Virginia to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
1. Governor urges vaccines
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is urging business leaders to follow the lead of the state and federal governments and require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will resume hosting live, in-person events this fall, beginning with a family-friendly festival on Sunday called Arts Alive! Click here for details.
