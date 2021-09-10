Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Recommended approval

Local planners support an expansive development that could bring nearly 3,000 housing units and more than 2 million square feet of commercial space to Prince William County Parkway near Manassas.

4. Deer season

The Fairfax County government’s annual deer-management archery program is slated to run from Sept. 11 to Feb. 19, conducted in parks and other locations throughout the county.

3. Chilly evening

It will be a sunny Friday with a high near 79 and some gusty winds up to 22 mph. Lows tonight will dip to around 57 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.

2. 9/11 events

A number of events are planned around Northern Virginia to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

1. Governor urges vaccines

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is urging business leaders to follow the lead of the state and federal governments and require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. 

InsideOut

The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will resume hosting live, in-person events this fall, beginning with a family-friendly festival on Sunday called Arts Alive! Click here for details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.