Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Fatal fire
Sarah Quigley grew up in Purcellville and moved various places around Loudoun County and southern Maryland, but she always longed to live by the ocean. She finally made that dream come true, but lost her life in a massive duplex fire early Friday on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
4. Coronavirus cases rise
The average number of new COVID-19 cases is rising in both Virginia and Northern Virginia, according to the latest reports from the Virginia Department of Health.
3. Warmer, then rain
A warmer day will be in store today with a high of around 73. Wet weather is expected to return for Thursday as the remnants of Zeta move through.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Tops in diversity
Three companies with Northern Virginia roots have made DiversityInc.com's Top 50 list for 2020, an annual process honoring diversity management in corporate America.
1. Fairfax extends voting hours
Virginians who plan to vote early in person in Fairfax County will have more time Thursday and Friday after officials said they were extending hours. Thirteen early voting sites in the county will be open at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. both days, WTOP.com reports.
InsideOUT
Cox Farms' annual fall festival is underway, but things look a bit different. The Centreville farm is offering a self-driven “hayride” and drive-through market. The festival runs through Nov. 2. See coxfarms.com/fall-festival for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.