Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Culpeper flooding
A slow-moving cold front brought 9 to 10 inches of rain to parts of Culpeper on Thursday evening, with authorities reporting extensive flooding across the county. Rappahannock and Fauquier counties also saw several inches of rain.
4. Sudley plan
A plan to add a third lane to Sudley Road between Grant Avenue and Godwin Drive is drawing criticism for its process and substance, with some saying the design will create a more hostile environment for vulnerable road users on foot and bikes.
3. Rainy Friday
There's an 80 percent chance of rain through the day today with a much cooler high of just 73 degrees. Heavy rain is possible and a flood watch continues through midnight tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fairfax remembrance
The more than 2,360 Northern Virginia residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 were remembered Wednesday evening during a hybrid in-person/virtual ceremony at the Fairfax County Government Center.
1. Charlie moves to Reston
Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced that StarKist Co., a leading seafood and chicken producer in the United States, will invest $3.6 million to relocate its corporate and administrative headquarters operations from Pittsburgh to Fairfax County.
InsideOut
Tim's Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House will host its last "Not on the Fourth of July" fireworks on the Potomac River in Dumfries June 26. See Tim's Facebook page for details.
