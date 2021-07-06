Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bracing for impact
Social services departments across the Prince William region are staffing up to keep pace with an anticipated surge in child protective service calls.
4. New crime fighter
The Fairfax County Police Department recently introduced K9 officer Browser, a black Labrador that is a certified electronic-detection canine.
3. Warming trend, again
Increasing heat and humidity will be back today and Wednesday with heat indices into the 100- to 105-degree range. Forecasters are also watching for Tropical Storm Elsa to possibly bring heavy rain to the D.C. area later this week. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Base fined
U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico is facing a $140,135 fine for violations of Virginia environmental regulations.
1. Rocket's red glare
Check out our photo gallery of reader photos from Fourth of July fireworks shows across the D.C. area.
InsideOut
“Footloose” is coming to Movies at the Pfitz on July 31 at 7 p.m. The summertime movie nights at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, are a major fundraiser for both the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge Rotary groups. Tickets are available at insidenovatix.com.
