Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Controversial appointee
One of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s newest appointees to the Virginia Board of Education formed a group to fight admissions changes at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, one of the state’s most prestigious high schools.
4. New laws
The start of July brings with it a new set of laws that are taking effect in Virginia today.
3. Hot and sunny
It will be another hot and sunny day with highs near 92 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Police shooting
A man wanted on several warrants was shot by police and killed Thursday evening in a confrontation near Springfield Town Center.
1. Jobless numbers
The Washington region’s jobless rate, though up on a month-over-month basis, was down year-over-year in May, according to new federal data.
InsideOut
Looking for Fourth of July weekend events around Northern Virginia? We've got a full list here!
