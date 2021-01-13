Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Civil rights lawsuit
A Muslim school board member from northern Virginia has filed a federal lawsuit alleging her civil rights were violated after she was pepper-sprayed during a traffic stop and then photographed without her hijab following her arrest, WTOP.com reports.
4. Vaccines for school staff
School employees within the Prince William Health District will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 30, district director Alison Ansher said yesterday. The news came as the school division reported its first employee death from the virus.
3. Another sunny day
Expect a sunny day with a high temperature near 49. Nighttime temperatures, though, will dip in the upper 20s. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Deputy dies of COVID-19
A well-liked Fairfax County Sheriff's deputy died Tuesday from COVID-19 believed to have been contracted on the job. Deputy Sgt. Frederick "Butch" Cameron had battled the virus for several weeks.
1. Candidate announcement
A third Democrat has announced plans to seek the nomination for the 31st District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, currently held by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, who is running for lieutenant governor.
InsideOut
The Bull Run Festival of Lights has extended its run this year through Jan. 20. The festival offers 2.5 miles illuminated by holiday light displays. Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow. For online tickets and more information, click here.
