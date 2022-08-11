Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Falls Church murder
Fairfax County police found a woman on fire Wednesday afternoon after responding to a domestic dispute and fire alarm activation at a Falls Church apartment. Despite live-saving measures, the woman died, police said.
4. Teacher shortage
With the first day of school on Aug. 22 fast approaching, Prince William County Public Schools leadership says the division has hundreds of teaching positions still vacant, and some teachers tell InsideNoVa that if things don’t improve this school year, even more could exit the profession.
3. Nicer temperatures
A cold front will cross the D.C. area later today, bringing dry conditions and cooler temperatures. Lows tonight will drop to about 67 degrees with highs for Friday only near 80. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. New commander
Col. Joseph V. Messina took command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Belvoir on Tuesday, vowing to be an inclusive leader when making decisions for the community.
1. Going down
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Northern Virginia has fallen below $4 for the first time since the spring.
InsideOut
Lil’ Maceo, Mr. Funky Sax, performs at the Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas on Saturday evening for the city's SummerSounds concert series. Lil’ Maceo will perform his funk, jazz and blues starting at 6:30 p.m. Click here for details.
