5. Dead voters
As Virginia election officials work to clean up the state’s voter rolls, they announced the discovery of a huge number of dead people still listed as registered voters in the state.
4. False alarm
A shots fired call put Marine Corps Quantico on lockdown for nearly two hours Thursday, but officials determined the noise was propably a vehicle backfiring.
3. Air quality alert
With temperatures forecast to reach the lower 90s today, Northern Virginia is under both a Code Orange air quality alert and an elevated fire risk. Damaging storms are possible Saturday. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. School security
An additional layer of security will soon be implemented at Prince William County middle and high schools. The county’s school board is moving ahead with plans to equip schools with security screeners.
1. Route 28 bypass
Prince William County transportation officials unveiled a proposed preliminary design for the Route 28 bypass this week, showing the public for the first time exactly what the road could look like and where exactly its footprint would be.
InsideOut
"Urinetown," a play about drought, a government-ban on private toilets and a hero who has had enough, hits the stage this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. See InsideNoVaTix.com for more information.
