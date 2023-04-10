Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fatal crash charges
A 33-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with manslaughter in an April 5 crash that killed a Woodbridge woman and 5-year-old girl on Route 234 near Dumfries. Police allege he intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic.
4. Presidential library
Dr. Patrick Spero has been named executive director of the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon.
3. Warming up
A freeze warning is in effect for the entire D.C. area through 10 a.m. this morning, but a warming trend begins today with temperatures climbing into the 80s by Wednesday. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Spirit award
A Fairfax business, Cameron's Coffee & Chocolates, received a 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award last week from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.
1. String of fires
An apartment building fire in Woodbridge that displaced 48 residents was one of four blazes Prince William County fire crews battled within an hour Friday.
InsideOut
The Festival of Spring is underway at Burnside Farms in Nokesville with 20 acres of tulips and daffodils available for picking. Click here for details.
