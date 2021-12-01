Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fatal crash
A 46-year-old Alexandria man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 395 after one of his car tires blew out near Exit 3B.
4. Detour
Drivers heading from southbound Chain Bridge Road to westbound Interstate 66 in Oakton will need to use a new left-turn lane and traffic signal to reach a temporary access ramp to the interstate.
3. Surprise snowflakes
Most of Northern Virginia saw some surprise snow flurries Tuesday morning as the commute began and kids headed off to school. A slow warmup is in store for the next few days. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Murder charge
A 49-year-old man died Monday following a weekend shooting in mid-Prince William County, and his partner has been charged with murder.
1. Townhouse fire
Fire officials are asking Loudoun residents to be extra diligent about fire safety after a Monday night accidental cooking fire destroyed a Sterling townhouse.
InsideOut
Parade-goers will line the streets of Manassas once again for the 75th annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Over 100 marching bands, floats, dancers and more from local schools and groups will wind through Old Town to kick off the holiday season. See visitmanassas.org for details.
