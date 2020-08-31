Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Man dies in three-vehicle wreck on I-95
A 30-year-old Woodbridge man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Lorton. State police say a 2001 Honda Civic was traveling north on I-95 when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the interstate and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer, which then hit a pickup hauling a U-Haul trailer. The Honda driver, Javier Alejan Martinez-Andrade, 30, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He died at the scene.
4. Old nuclear power plant coming down
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $67.98 million contract to APTIM AECOM Decommissioning LLC of Alexandria for the dismantling and disposal of the deactivated nuclear power plant at Fort Belvoir.
3. Rain moving in today
Rain will overspread the region Monday, mainly after 11 a.m., with downpours possible later in the day. The high temperature will reach about 75 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. You'll be seeing Kanye West on your ballot
Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Virginia’s presidential ballot in November, according to state election officials. Elections officials confirmed the news Friday evening after verifying he submitted 5,000 petition signatures from Virginia voters.
1. COVID-19 numbers take weekend dip
The number of new coronavirus cases both statewide and in Northern Virginia fell slightly in Sunday's report from trends over the past three days, although the number of test results reported was also lower.
InsideOUT
"Savoring the Moments," a group exhibit featuring the work of 14 local artists from the Nova Plein Air Artists group, will be exhibiting art reflecting everyday moments at the ARTfactory in Manassas.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
