Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fatal I-66 crash
One person died and several others were injured in a Thursday evening crash between a recreational vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County.
4. Micron chip update
Micron won’t be bringing more microchip production to Manassas, at least for now.
3. Partly sunny
It will be a partly sunny Friday with highs near 82 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Murder charge
A Leesburg woman has been charged with murder in a domestic-related shooting Wednesday night.
1. New burger option
Checkers restaurant will open its second Manassas location Sept. 12, according to a news release from the company.
InsideOut
Great Country Farms in Bluemont is hosting its annual Corn Maze and Apple Harvest through Sept. 30. Enjoy freshly pressed cider and apple picking, along with the “Stories from the Stars” corn maze. For more information, see www.greatcountryfarms.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.