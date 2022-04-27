Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Pay raises, reduced tax rate
Two weeks before they were scheduled to adopt the county’s fiscal year 2023 budget, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a markup package that reduces the real estate tax rate and adds millions for affordable housing and pay raises for county employees.
4. High-speed chase
A 29-year-old Manassas man is jailed without bond after a high-speed chase from western Fauquier County to Haymarket Tuesday morning.
3. Freeze watch
Today will be cool and blustery with wind gusts up to 31 mph and lows dipping into the 30s overnight. A freeze watch is in effect early Thursday for Fauquier, Culpeper and Loudoun counties. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fatal crashes increase
As crash fatalities reached a 14-year high on the commonwealth’s roadways last year, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is pushing for residents to “respond with action” to reverse course in 2022.
1. E. coli concerns
The Loudoun County Health Department said it is investigating a handful of cases of E. coli in people who reported petting goats at Georges Mill Farm in Lovettsville.
InsideOut
The MarketPlace at Madison Crescent in Gainesville is bringing back its free, outdoor movie series, Crescent Cinema, for four Fridays this spring. The showings will begin on May 13 with a showing of “Encanto” beginning at dusk. For more information, see www.madisoncrescent.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.