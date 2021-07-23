Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Intruder shot
A woman shot and fatally wounded an armed attacker outside her home in Dale City early Thursday, police say.
4. Unemployment woes
Thousands of Virginians who applied for unemployment benefits still have not received payments, giving rise to a class-action lawsuit by five women alleging the VEC denied them benefits.
3. Chances of showers
It will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 86, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Data centers
Data center proposals keep coming in Prince William County. But one proposed for Gainesville will have to wait a little longer to move forward.
1. Improvements
Prince William County will be improving a library and a senior center in Woodbridge and exploring the possibility of building a new library.
InsideOut
“Footloose” is coming to Movies at the Pfitz on July 31 at 7 p.m. The summertime movie nights at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, are a major fundraiser for both the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge Rotary groups. Tickets are available at insidenovatix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.