5. Hit and run
State police are searching for the driver who struck a trooper in a work zone on Interstate 66 in Arlington late Friday and fled the scene on foot. The trooper, who was sitting in her patrol car when it was hit, is recovering at home.
4. Ask an expert
How possible is voter fraud? The Rappahannock News asked University of Virginia School of Law Professor Dan Ortiz to help answer your questions. Ortiz is an expert in elections and has written many essays on the American electoral system.
3. Tied record high
The daily record high temperature of 77 degrees was tied at Washington Dulles Airport yesterday. The ecord was previously set in 1987 and 1975. Temperatures will continue in the 70s today, with rain possible later in the week. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Virus increase
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia has topped 400 for three successive days, a rate not seen since late May, the Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday.
1. Return to classrooms
Students in Fauquier County will begin face-to-face learning this morning after eight months with no students in classrooms. Prince William County schools are set to start bringing back prekindergarten and kindergarten students tomorrow.
InsideOut
The ice rink at Pentagon Row in Arlington is open for the season. The 6,840-square-foot ice rink is the largest outdoor rink in Northern Virginia and the second largest in the state. Click here for details and tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.