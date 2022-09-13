Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Marine Corps Marathon changes
The Marine Corps Marathon Organization announced new locations for the 2022 Marine Corps Marathon Runners Village and MCM Kids Run during a news conference Monday.
4. Teacher, wife deaths
A science teacher at Auburn Middle School in Fauquier County and his wife were found dead at their Culpeper home Friday, according to the Culpeper Police Department.
3. Clearing skies
Skies will be clearing today with drier and slightly cooler weather as highs barely reach 80 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Special Olympics
Two weeks comprising more than 70 events kicked off Sept. 10, but for participants in the Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, competition is only one part of the story.
1. School security
Prince William County Schools will be adding new full-time school security assistants for every elementary school this year, intended to help monitor entrances to school buildings and deal with any security issues on the property.
InsideOut
The Vienna Halloween Parade, a tradition since 1946, returns this year on Oct. 26. Applications for businesses and organizations that would like to participate are due Sept. 16. Click here for details.
