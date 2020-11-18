5. At-home test approved
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 home test that provides rapid results.
4. New Giant coming to Manassas
Giant Food will open a new store at Bull Run Plaza in the Manassas area of Prince William County next summer, in space left empty by Shoppers Food Warehouse.
3. Blustery today, warmer tomorrow
Sunny skies are in the forecast for today, along with a gusty breeze and highs only in the 40s. But Thursday will turn noticeably milder, with continued sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 50s. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Wreaths reconsidered
Following Arlington National Cemetery's announcement Monday that this year's Wreaths Across America would be canceled due to COVID-19, the U.S. Army and President Donald Trump are demanding the annual event go on.
1. COVID-19 demographics
Younger residents are making up an increasing portion of Northern Virginia's new COVID-19 cases as numbers continue to spike in both the region and statewide.
InsideOut
Santa plans to visit as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Potomac Mills mall on Nov. 27 and will be available for socially distanced visits until Christmas Eve. Reservations are required. For details and reservations, see simonsanta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.