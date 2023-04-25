Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Cemetery coalition
The Coalition to Save Historic Thoroughfare is asking for the U.S. Department of Justice to step into a dispute with The Farm Brewery and Prince William County, calling for a federal hate crime probe into what the coalition says are illegal disturbances to historic burial sites.
4. Federal housing help
United States Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. spoke Friday to the need for increased homeownership and affordable housing across the state and in the nation.
3. Morning frost
Expect some patchy frost this morning as temperatures rebound from the upper 30s to the mid-60s today under sunny skies. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Suicide study
The rate of suspected suicide attempts by poisoning among children and adolescents ages 10-19 reported to U.S. poison centers increased 30% during 2021 – the COVID-19 pandemic’s first full year – compared with 2019, a new UVA Health study found.
1. Couple killed in crash
A Bristow couple was killed and a fellow motorcyclist seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Madison County.
InsideOut
BrewWorks, an outdoor festival of beer, wine and spirit tastings is scheduled at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton on Saturday, May 20.
