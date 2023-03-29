Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Pharmaceutical company move
Granules is ready to start shipping medications right from Prince William County. On Tuesday, the India-based pharmaceutical maker opened up its new packaging and distribution facility just outside Manassas, promising to bring 57 new jobs to the county as part of a $12.5 million investment.
4. New restaurant at Concourse E
P.F. Chang’s has opened an airport outpost at Reagan National Airport’s new commuter concourse, Concourse E.
3. Slight chance of rain
Expect a partly cloudy day with a slight chance of rain and highs near 60 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Commanders sale update
The Harris/Rales group, which includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, is one of multiple suitors interested in purchasing the Commanders.
1. Ferry dead in the water
The current owner of the now-closed historic White’s Ferry says he’s “run out of options” to resume ferry service across the Potomac River, from Maryland to Virginia, and now plans to sell the operation to Montgomery County, Maryland.
InsideOut
Occoquan’s popular Peep Week returns this year April 4-8 at locations throughout the historic town. Click here for details.
