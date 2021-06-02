Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fiery I-95 crash
4. Town council pay raise
Dumfries Town Council has increased pay 58% to 87.5% for its members. The council voted 5-0 Tuesday to implement different levels of raises for the mayor, vice mayor and council members.
3. Storms coming?
Mostly cloudy skies are expected today with a stray shower possible. Conditions will turn more active on Thursday, with strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Submariner honored
It’s been 67 years since Alvin Anceravage, 99, began serving on U.S. Navy submarines, and the USSVI Northern Virginia Base Submarine Veterans recently honored him for his service in World War II and beyond.
1. Data center rezoning?
The Prince William County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing tonight on a request by J.K. Land Holdings II LLC to rezone 196.28 acres across three properties from agricultural to industrial use.
InsideOut
The Fredericksburg Nationals Baseball Team will be displaying fireworks at the FredNats ballpark at the conclusion of their home games on the following dates: June 4, June 18, July 2, July 4, July 9, July 30, August 13, August 27, and September 17. These dates are on Friday evenings, as well as on Sunday, July 4th. For more information about Fred Nats games, visit https://www.milb.com/fredericksburg.
