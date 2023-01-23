Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. More National Merit controversy
Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. Six high school students in Stafford County were not notified of the commendations “in a timely manner,” the school division announced Friday.
4. Union vote
Voting is underway in what’s being touted as the largest public sector union election in Virginia’s history, as 11,000 Prince William County Schools employees will decide whether they want the Prince William Education Association to represent them in a collective bargaining process.
3. Rain ending, breezy day ahead
Rain should end before 10 a.m., followed by a breezy and mostly cloudy day with highs near 49 degrees and wind gusts up to 32 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Artist retreat
Surrounded by Shenandoah National Park, the estate of painter and sculptor Robert E. Kuhn is on the market for $680,000 and includes a cabin, old church, gallery and sculpture garden. Take a look.
1. Fighting crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials.
InsideOut
“Big Fish, A New Broadway Musical” will be performed by the ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre at the Hylton Performing Arts Center this weekend. Click here for details.
