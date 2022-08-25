5. Final beam placed
After more than four years, the final beam is in place and the Interstate 66 Express and Route 28 interchange is almost done.
4. Worst stadium
FedEx Field, home to the Washington Commanders, has been ranked as the worst stadium in the NFL, according to USA Today.
3. Sunny with a chance of showers
Temperatures will reach a high of about 90 degrees today with mostly sunny skies. Evening brings a chance of thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Abduction attempts
Police in Fairfax and Prince William counties are investigating two disturbing incidents involving strangers and children over the past few days.
1. Public hearing
The controversial proposed PW Digital Gateway has officially been scheduled for a public hearing.
InsideOut
An exhibit by North Carolina painter and illustrator Scott Eagle is on display at the ARTfactory in Manassas until Sept. 10.
