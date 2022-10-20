Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Final hearing
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler announced Tuesday that the afternoon session of the board’s Nov. 1 meeting will be canceled so supervisors can hold the final public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
4. Suspect arrested
Community tips led to the identification and Tuesday arrest of a D.C. man suspected in an Oct. 1 rape at a Vienna hotel.
3. Cold morning
After a cold start this morning, temperatures will rebound back into the upper 50s and low 60s today. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Help us honor veterans
InsideNoVa will honor local military veterans this year with a special publication on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day. Tell us about your active-duty military personnel or veteran to be included in the special section through this link.
1. Kings Dominion news
If you love roller coasters, we've got good news for you. Starting next year, Kings Dominion will begin operating year-round.
InsideOut
Grab your furry pal and head over to Barktober at Tackett's Mill in Lake Ridge this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hosted by Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye, the free event features animal adoptions, a photo booth, art station for kids, giveaways and resources for pet owners and more. Click here for more information.
