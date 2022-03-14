Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. 7,900,000 square feet
After months of town halls, outcry and shots across the bow from each side of the issue, Prince William County staff are poised to start reviewing the first rezoning application associated with the PW Digital Gateway.
4. Snowy Saturday
Snow totals for Saturday's late-winter storm varied from about an inch to close to 5 in the D.C. area, according the National Weather Service. Click here to see how much your area got.
3. Spring, is that you?
If you're done with winter, you'll like this week's forecast. Much warmer days are ahead, with highs near 60 today and close to 70 by Tuesday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Dogue Creek Bridge reopens
The residents of several Fort Belvoir housing communities and many commuters have regained convenient access to the installation with the replacement of the Dogue Creek Bridge that connects the northeast side of the installation to Mount Vernon Highway.
1. Hoops Fest retrospective
With Hoops Fest XXV this Wednesday, March 16 at Gar-Field being the last one sponsored by InsideNoVa, we took a look at previous winners and charity recipients over the years.
InsideOut
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program will offer free Lyft rides home this Thursday into Friday morning for those who celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a little too much green beer. Click here for details.
