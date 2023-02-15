Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Duvall speaks out
Actor and Fauquier County resident Robert Duvall was on hand for Tuesday’s Warrenton Town Council meeting to voice his opposition to a proposed Amazon data center in the town limits.
2. Restaurant fire
No one was injured in a three-alarm fire Tuesday night that evacuated Mike's American Grill in Springfield.
3. Warm temperatures
After some light rain this morning, today will be mostly cloudy with highs near 68 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Local athletes
Stonewall Jackson High School graduate Kim Graham-Miller and Forest Park High School graduate Ali Krieger, both Olympians, are members of the 2023 Virginia High School League Hall of Fame class.
1. Data center legislation
The final bill related to the data center industry precipitated by the controversial PW Digital Gateway project died this week in the Virginia General Assembly.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton has announced its winter-spring performance lineup, featuring eclectic musical offerings and a variety of comedy shows. Click here for the details.
