5. Looking for a buyer
David's Bridal, the nation's largest wedding-dress retailer, has filed for bankruptcy protection and is searching for a buyer, but says stores remain open and orders are being fulfilled.
4. No indictment
A grand jury in Fairfax County has declined to indict a former Fairfax County officer who fatally shot an unarmed man near Tysons Corner Center mall in February.
3. Fire weather watch
The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the entire D.C. area from noon to 8 p.m. today with wind gusts up to 40 mph in the forecast. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Open house canceled
Bull Run Middle School principal Matthew Phythian has canceled the PW Digital Gateway open house scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 due to an overlapping parent information night for rising 6th graders, according to a press release.
1. Criminal charges
A Republican running for Prince William County School Board chair has two previous shoplifting convictions and another conviction for leaving her dogs in a hot car.
InsideOut
McLean Project for the Arts’ signature spring event, Spring Benefit, will be Thursday, May 18, at Wildersmoor House in Great Falls. Click here for details.
