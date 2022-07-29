Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fireball caught on camera
Did you see it? A bright fireball flashed across the skies over the D.C. area Thursday night, and was captured on many doorbell and dashcam videos.
4. Proposed roundabout
They say you can’t square a circle, but the city of Manassas is hoping to use federal money to do the opposite to a four-cornered intersection that serves as a gateway into Old Town.
3. Storms likely today
An approaching cold front will trigger showers and scattered storms today, with some likely becoming severe, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. House fire in Loudoun
One family dog escaped but two others died in a Purcellville house fire early Thursday.
1. Transgender student case
School board members from six Virginia localities, including several in Northern Virginia, have signed onto an amicus brief to the state Supreme Court opposing a former teacher’s claim that he was unlawfully fired for violating his district’s anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies.
InsideOut
While a good game of tag is always fun, Prince William Public Libraries’ Teen Advisory Groups (TAG) are even more so. Over the past few years, our libraries have started TAGs to encourage teens to not only come to our libraries but to have a say in library programming, create displays, and more. Click here for the all the details.
