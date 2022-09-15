Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. First Battle of Pageland
Early this morning, after a nearly seven-hour public hearing, the Prince William County Planning Commission voted 4-3-1 to recommend approval of the first application for the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project.
4. Tax break
The Manassas City Council voted Monday to slash property tax bills on motor vehicles by 15% and extended the deadline for payment by three weeks to Oct. 26.
3. Another sunny day
It will be a sunny Thursday with highs near 81 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. School content policies
The Fauquier County School Board announced Monday it has begun the process of revising its policies around students' exposure to "sexually explicit content" in libraries and classrooms across the school division.
1. Rail strike averted?
VRE commuters take note: WTOP reports a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potential strike that would have halted commuter service starting tomorrow.
InsideOut
Bring the kids to Morven Park in Leesburg on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to learn how you can help save the endangered monarch butterfly. This family-friendly, children-focused morning program investigates the life cycle, migration, and habitat needs of the monarch, while considering how we can help protect this important and fascinating creature. The event is free but registration is requested.
