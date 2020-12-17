Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Frontline workers vaccinated
The first wave of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in Northern Virginia, with hospitals and public health departments working to vaccinate as many frontline health care workers as possible before the end of the month.
4. Civilian oversight proposed
In the aftermath of a deadly police shooting in the Four Seasons community last week, a Prince William County supervisor wants to take advantage of police reform measures passed by the Virginia General Assembly this year to appoint a police civilian oversight committee.
3. Wintry weather
Kids got a snow day, and parts of Northern Virginia got just enough snow to play in yesterday. With temperatures in the upper 20s overnight, the National Weather Service says roads will be icy this morning. Click here to check out readers' photos of the snowy weather.
2. Board's hands tied on schools
A request that Arlington County Board members use their influence to get county schools back up and running fell largely on deaf ears at a recent meeting.
1. Visualizing better commutes
The region’s long-range transportation plan, Visualize 2045, kicked into a new gear Wednesday as the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ (COG) Transportation Planning Board (TPB) began the process for jurisdictions to submit projects, programs and policies for consideration, WTOP.com reports.
InsideOut
'Ice and Lights' at the Winter Village at Cameron Run in Alexandria transforms the water park into a dazzling display of walk-through Christmas lights with an option for ice skating. Admission is $8.16 per person, one-hour ice skating add-on: $12.52 per person. See cameroniceandlights.com
