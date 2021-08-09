Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Back to school
The Stafford County school division is the first in the D.C.-area to welcome students back to in-person learning five days a week.
4. Deadly shooting
Fairfax County police have obtained warrants charging a 40-year-old Alexandria man with murder in the Saturday night shooting death of another man in Hybla Valley.
3. Sunny and warm
After some patchy morning fog, it will be a sunny day with a high near 91 and a slight chance of afternoon showers. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Noise advisory
Late-night grenades, rockets, missiles and mortars will be in use for the next two weeks at Quantico Marine Corps base.
1. Graduation day
Manassas recently celebrated the first 34 students to finish the city's free "Graduate" GED program.
InsideOut
The McLean Community Center has announced plans for a return of the “Harvest Happenings” festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for details.
