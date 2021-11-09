Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccine history, kickoff
First Lady Jill Biden kicked off rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids at the same McLean elementary school clinic where the first polio vaccine was administered in 1954.
4. Silver Line update
A key component in Metrorail’s Silver Line extension project has reached “substantial completion.”
3. Warm up
It will be a sunny day and a bit warmer, with highs near 73 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Robbery case
A woman with a small child was robbed at knifepoint of her purse early Friday on Wycliffe Court in the Manassas area.
1. 'No choice'
Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland has joined his neighbors in asking Prince William County to designate his land for data centers, saying there was no choice as the industry continues to expand.
InsideOut
Hylton Performing Arts Center's Veterans and the Arts Initiative offers free classes in music and arts to veterans and their families. Click here to learn more about upcoming classes, and a Nov. 14 concert.
