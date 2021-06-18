Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Voicing concerns
Some residents of the Georgetown South neighborhood say Manassas police are scared when they come into their community; others say they need to work harder to build better relationships.
4. Protecting cemeteries
Prince William County officials are putting forward money to protect cemeteries at the Thoroughfare community in Broad Run.
3. A warm Friday
After another chilly night, heat returns today, with a forecast high of 87 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fitting punishment?
Two pre-teen boys, one of them on the neighborhood swim team since he was 4 years old, have been banned from the pool, playground and common areas in Bristow’s Kingsbrooke neighborhood for years after their part in vandalizing a little free library.
1. Juneteenth
Virginia made it a holiday last year and now President Joe Biden has signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday, as well. Since it falls on Saturday this year, federal and state employees will have today off.
InsideOut
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), in conjunction with Lyft, will offer free rides home to those who have been imbibing over the Independence Day holiday as part of its SoberRide initiative. Click here for details.
