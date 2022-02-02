Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Half-staff
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags be flown at half-staff today "in respect and memory of the officers lost" Tuesday at Bridgewater College. One of them, J.J. Jefferson, was a 1992 graduate of Fauquier High School.
4. Affordable housing
Fairfax County’s latest affordable housing development next to George Mason University is partly subsidized by a new federal program that could help fund other future projects.
3. Wintry mix Friday?
Patchy fog is possible before 11 a.m., then a mostly cloudy day is in store with highs near 45 degrees. Rain moves in Thursday, with a wintry mix possible Friday night. Stay tuned. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Animal cruelty case
A Stafford County couple faces animal cruelty charges after their two dogs were found emaciated this week with one of them -- a pit bull named Dean -- fighting for his life.
1. Another data center opponent
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton is weighing in against the proposal to designate Pageland Lane for data centers.
InsideOut
Prince William County Historic Preservation is hosting open house weekends at the historic Lucasville School in Manassas through February in honor of African American History Month. Click here for details.
