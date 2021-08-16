Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Animal cruelty arrest
A Woodbridge man faces 47 counts of animal cruelty after authorities in southern Maryland linked him to a dog-fighting arena, prosecutors say.
4. Helping Haiti
Members of Fairfax County's international urban search and rescue team, Va. Task Force 1, deployed Sunday to help in search efforts in Haiti after this weekend's magnitude 7.2 earthquake.
3. Flood watch
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of Northern Virginia today as tropical moisture is expected to bring heavy rain starting this morning. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Going pro
Stonewall Jackson graduate Reggie Floyd was one of two safeties signed by the Tennessee Titans last week.
1. Fastest growing
Loudoun and Prince William counties remain the fastest-growing localities in Northern Virginia, according to the first release of data from the 2020 Census.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas plans to reopen at full capacity for most indoor events next month, and tickets are now on sale. Click here for details.
